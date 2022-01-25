Burglars bagged sacking the Brundidge Pig

Three burglars that sacked some cigarettes and food from the Piggly Wiggly in the middle of the night got bagged by the Brundidge Police Department before they could make an escape.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said officers responded to a call of a burglary at the grocery store around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Green said one suspect was caught in the parking lot and the other two were taken into a custody a short time later running along North Main Street.

Green said Farrah JayCee Weaver, 20, of Evergreen, was taken into custody in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot just after allegedly exiting the store. He said Vasarious James, 18, of Brundidge, and a juvenile were taken into custody on North Main Street after a brief search. Green said all three had been charged with third-degree burglary.

“We had three suspects break the glass on the front door and take a bunch of cartons of cigarettes, Black & Milds and food products,” Green said. “The BPD responded very quickly and caught the female suspects running out of the store. We had to look for the male and juvenile suspects. They had run through some back streets, but we found them running on North Main Street trying to get back to where they lived.”

Green said Weaver and James had been processed and transported to the Pike County Jail. The juvenile was turned over to the Department of Human Resources.

Green said he wanted to thank the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.