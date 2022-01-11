Garry Black

Garry Black, age 73, a resident of Troy, died Monday, January 10, 2022 at Noland Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 2 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge with the Rev. Terry Hester officiating. Interment will follow in Ramah Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 1 pm until 2 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Brundidge.

He is survived by his wife: Brenda Stamey Black; children: Jason Black (Stacie), Shelley Black Monsees, Garry Anthony Black, Nicholas Matthew Black; grandchildren: Bailey Black, Miranda Black, Mckenzie Monsees, and Donovan Monsees.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Noah and Grace Black; brother: Noah Gene Black; and stepdaughter: Nicole Tillery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Prestwood, Danny Prestwood, Brad Garrott, Josh Stamey, Kris Sharpe, and Jonathan Tillery. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Joe Murphy and Matt Stone.

