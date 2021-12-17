Toy drive Dec. 20

Wiley Sanders Truck Lines will be going the extra mile to help bring Christmas to less fortunate children.

Wiley Sanders Truck Lines will hold its annual Toy Drive on Dec. 20. WSTL drivers will be donating bikes to the cause and are asking the community to help bring a Merry Christmas to children in need.

On Thursday, Troy University, Sanders Lead and Wiley Sanders Truck Lines made special deliveries to a WSTL trailer located next to troy Bank & Trust’s main office on U.S. Highway 231.

Wiley Sanders Truck Lines has been holding the drive for about four or five years. This year, with the help of TB&T, organizers hope to deliver a truck load of presents the Department of Human Resources Monday afternoon to distribute to children in need of a happy holiday.

A Wiley Sanders trailer has been set up next to Troy Bank & Trust on U.S. Highway 231 North. On Dec. 20, beginning at 8:30 a.m., Bennett, WSTL drivers and staff will be on-site collecting toys.

WSTL is encouraging members of the community to get in the giving mood and bring gift items for children. Items need to be new and not used. While the big drive is on Dec. 20, there may be people who want to donate, but are unable to make it to the drop off location on Dec. 20.

There are four additional drop-off locations around town — Troy Cablevision, Troy Bank & Trust’s main office, Trojan Detail and Volatage Dance Academy.