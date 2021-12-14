County to commemorate bicentennial

The Pike County Commission and Pike County Chamber of Commerce will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the founding of Pike County on Thursday in China Grove.

The original county seat was located near China Grove where a historical marker will be placed on Thursday. The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m.

The marker will read:

“Pike County was created by an act passed on December 7, 1821, by the Third Annual Session of the General Assembly of the State of Alabama. It included part of what is now Barbour, Bullock, Crenshaw, Henry, Macon, and Montgomery Counties, and covered eleven hundred square miles. The first seat of justice was located at the home of Andrew Townsend on the Merriweather Trail near China Grove. By 1831, one of Townsend’s sons owned the property. He and other descendants are buried in this cemetery.”

To get to the ceremony location from Troy to the Concord/China Grove Cemetery, located on County Road 7703, take U.S. Highway 231 N approximately 11 miles. Turn right onto County Road 7707 (Also known as County Road 37 or Lockheed Martin Drive). Travel approximately seven miles down County Road 7707. Turn left onto County Road 7703 (Also known as Salem Road), which is a dirt road. The Concord/China Grove Cemetery is located approximately 700 feet on the right.