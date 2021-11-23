The Troy City Council approved a project development agreement with Troy Entertainment Partners LLC that will being a new restaurant and entertainment venue to Troy.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said the agreement was with GoodTimes Bowling, in Auburn. Reeves said owner Scott Good plans to open his Troy location adjacent to Park Place, the shopping center located at the intersection of George Wallace Drive and U.S. Highway 231. Reeves said GoodTimes will be to the east of the shopping center, behind Ward’s Yamaha, AT&T and Max Credit Union.

“This will be the first development on that property,” Reeves said. “We hope it’s the first of several more. GoodTimes will provide a dining and entertainment opportunity we don’t have in Troy. It’s going to be good for people of all ages.”

GoodTimes will feature a full bar, dine-in restaurant, bowling lanes and video game entertainment. The Auburn location serves appetizers – including loaded potato skins, jalapeno poppers, nachos and more; 10-inch and 16-inch pizzas; entrees – including burgers, sandwiches and wraps; as well as a variety of deserts.