October Police Reports

Arrests

Oct. 2

Terreance Earle Wingard, 32, was charged with an ignition interlock misdemeanor.

Chester Nmn McClain, 32, was charged on a capias warrant.

Oct. 3

No arrests.

Oct. 4

Virgil Lee Kennedy, 65, was charged with removal of a guest from a recreational vehicle park.

Jordan King III, 52, was charged on four alias warrants.

Incidents

Oct. 2

Found property was reported on US. Highway231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Jane Road.

Harassment was reported on Ashley Avenue.

First-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault and criminal mischief were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Laura Avenue.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Elm Street

Domestic violence was reported on Chase Lane.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Enzor Road.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Lightfoot Drive

Damage to property was reported on River Ridge Road.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Walter Drive

A trespass warning was issued on Henderson Highway.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

An abandoned vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Oct. 3

A domestic dispute was reported on Crowe Street.

A trespass warning was issued on North Three Notch Street.

Discharge of a duty weapon was reported on Monticello Drive.

A vehicle was searched on West Fairview Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on Jane Road.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Corley Street.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on Eagle Drive.

Oct. 4

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Four alias warrants were issued on Us. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Todd Street.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.