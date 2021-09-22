TB&T hosts annual Banking on a Cure Blood Drive

Pike County residents will have the opportunity to directly help fight childhood cancer by donating blood this Friday, September 24.

While TB&T has always put out gold bows at their branches to recognize September as national Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, they felt the need to do a little more this year. “We knew childhood cancer was something that hit close to home with First National Bank of Brundidge. I remember following Hadley May’s journey many years ago and somehow it still feels like it was yesterday,” says Dianna Lee, Marketing and Public Relations Officer at Troy Bank and Trust.

Hadley was the daughter of Ryann May, who spent many years as an employee at First National Bank of Brundidge. When Hadley was born, Ryann and her husband noticed a small mark on her elbow, which they thought was just a birthmark. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a malignancy. She underwent many treatments, which eventually led to her having to have her arm amputated. She was able to get a prosthetic arm and attempted to live as “normal” a life as a young child could until the cancer returned. Hadley fought so hard, but she ultimately lost her battle in 2006, at only 3 years old.

Over the course of Hadley’s treatments, she received more than 30 blood transfusions. FNBB has hosted an annual “Banking on a Cure” blood drive in her honor for many years. “Now that we’ve merged with FNBB, it is our responsibility to ensure Hadley’s legacy lives on by continuing to raise awareness and making sure families know they are not alone in their fight. Just one person who chooses to donate blood (1 pint) can save up to three lives! Everyone in the community truly has the chance to be a local hero for a day,” said Lee.

There were approximately 60 donors at the last blood drive, with even more that attempted to donate. LifeSouth will have one blood mobile stationed at the Troy Main Office located at 1000 U.S. Hwy in Troy. They will have a second blood mobile at the Brundidge Downtown branch (previously FNBB) located at 137 South Main St. in Brundidge. Community members are invited to stop by anytime 9a.m. – 5p.m. The TB&T Grill Team will be providing food to all donors.

LifeSouth is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community blood supplier for more than 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. They are committed to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals by providing the highest quality blood components and services. LifeSouth is a community blood center, meaning the blood supply collected from donors in the local communities directly serves the needs of patients in the local communities they serve.

To give blood you must be in good health, 17 years or older or 16 with parental permission, weigh at least 110 pounds and show a valid photo I.D. For more information regarding LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, please visit www.lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.