Bloomfield gets hat trick for Troy

Troy soccer closed out its 2021 Troy Tournament with a 3-0 victory on Sunday over Alabama A&M. The win was the Trojans second shutout of the weekend and second of the season.

For the second consecutive match Erin Bloomfield provided the Trojans with the game-winning goal while adding multiple insurance goals in the second period. Two of Bloomfield’s goals were assisted by Ella Owen and Taytum Terrell. Lindsey LaRoche earned her third career shutout victory, first of the year, while stopping two shots on goal.

“Congrats to Erin Bloomfield for getting a hat trick today” head coach Nicole Waters said. “She obviously scored for us on Friday night so we wanted to get her on the field as much as possible today because she has her goal scoring boots on.”

Bloomfield scored her second goal of the season in the 44th minute of the first half on a nice pass from Ella Owen who earned her first career point on the assist. Bloomfield then netted her second goal of the match, third of the season, in the 57th minute on a pass from Taytum Terrell to give Troy an insurance goal late.

For the first time since the 2019 season, Troy (2-0-0) recorded back-to-back shutouts with its win over Alabama A&M (0-2-0) on Sunday.

In the final minute of the first period, freshman Erin Bloomfield was in perfect position to take a pass from freshman Ella Owen to score the first goal of the match. Owen’s assist was her first career as a Trojan.

The Trojans continued to be in attack mode when they came out of the locker room as they kept the ball in the Bulldogs zone for much of the second period. The aggressive play paid off once again for Troy when Bloomfield took a pass from Taytum Terrell in the 56th minute to put Troy up by a 2-0 advantage.

In the final minute of the contest Caylah Williams sent a perfect pass to Bloomfield on the right side of the field who was able to get behind the defenders for the easy score, her third of the afternoon, and her first career hat trick.

Trojan Notes

• Nicole Waters improved to 2-0 in her head coaching career

• Troy outshot A&M 14-4

• Troy has played 180 straight minutes without allowing a goal this season

• Bloomfield’s four goals this season eclipses the team’s induvial high from last season

• Kate Eubanks extended her consecutive matches started streak to 43.

Up Next

Troy will be back at home this Thursday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. when they host in-state foe, Auburn.