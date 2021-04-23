Dance the night away

Many small towns roll up their sidewalks at night but not in Brundidge, not on Friday night when the south end of town looks like the show lot of a car dealership.

The lights are on at Coast and Creek, music is playing inside and dancing is going on.

For about three months now, Robin Stinson has opened her doors of Coast and Creek, a home-grown clothing line shop, on Friday night for music and dancing.

Stinson said is happy to help bring activity to downtown Brundidge and she has gladly opened her doors on Friday nights for a time of dancing and fellowship for friends and neighbors.

“I had plenty of empty space in the back of the shop,” Stinson said. “I want to do all I can to bring people to Brundidge and to help our town grow.”

Randy Ross, who helped organize the Friday night dances, said it’s good to see activity in the downtown area on Friday nights.

“For more than a year now, the coronavirus has restricted where we can go and what we can do,” Ross said. “Now, with the restrictions being lifted somewhat and more people getting the vaccines, people are venturing out more. Everyone enjoys social interaction. We just feel better when we are around other people and doing things that we enjoy. The Friday night dances give us those opportunities and, too, dancing is good exercise. And, you won’t find a better eight-piece band with better singers than the Country Time and Blues Band.”

The band features vocalists, acoustic and electric, guitars, mandolins an electric guitar and drums.

Ross said when Stinson realized there was a renewed interest in finding a place to dance, she offered the space in the back of her business.

“Robin’s dress shop is in the front of the building but the huge back area was not being used,” Ross said. “The area was big enough for a band and dancing and then some. With that much room, there was plenty of space for tables, for dancing and for a big band and also for social distancing. It was just what was needed.”

So, on Friday nights, those who enjoy dancing or just listening to a great band gather at Coast and Creek for a night out in town.

“The band plays different dance music and we do all kinds of dancing – line dancing, including the Electric Slide, ballroom dancing, the Texas Two-Step, and the Twist, if you can get down and get back up.”

Ross said there is no smoking and no beer or other alcoholic beverages are allowed.

“The Friday night dances are an opportunity to get out a have a good time with friends,” he said. “There tables and chairs for those that just want to come and enjoy the music. It’s just a good place to be on Friday nights.”

Those who think they might enjoy line dancing but don’t know how, are invited to come to Coast and Creek on Thursday nights and learn the basic steps and be ready to dance on Friday night.

The dance begins around 7:30 and comes to close around 10. “So, us old folks can get on home,”

Ross said, laughing.