Trojans split with Brantley and Ariton

Charles Henderson High tangled with Brantley and Ariton Saturday at Hogan’s Hole in Troy, as a late rally came up short against the Bulldogs 13-12 in the first game, but the Trojans rebounded to defeat the Purple Cats 6-5 in the nightcap.

Brantley had built an 8-0 lead early in the first game, but the Trojans rallied to trail at 11-10 after six innings. The Bulldogs added two more in the top of the seventh, and CHHS matched that with two more, and could get no closer in the 13-12 setback.

The Bulldogs led 8-0 after batting in the top of the fourth, with the Trojans getting on the board in the bottom of the fourth with four runs to cut the lead to 8-4. Ben Reeves, Will Templin, Cam Foley and J.B. Sanders all had hits in the inning.

Reeves and Adrian Caldwell scored in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 11-6, and the Trojans plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 11-10.

In the sixth Dalton Stephens, Caldwell and Tyler Martin all singled.

The big hit in the bottom of the seventh for CHHS came after Stephens reached on an infield error and Darryl Lee blasted a two-run homer to right-center, cutting the lead to 13-12. That would be as close as the Trojans would be able to get.

Brantley was led at the plate by Jack Kennedy with a 3-for-5 performance with five RBI, while Lucas Kilcrease, Carson Jones, Dalton Daniels, Ethan Weed, Kaleb Weed and Jordan Parks each had one hit.

Lee and Caldwell had two hits apiece for the Trojans, while Sanders, Reeves, Templin, Foley, Martin, Cobie Cantlow and Stephens had one hit.

Caldwell, Foley, Sparrow and Damian Hart worked on the mound for CHHS in the first game.

In the second contest Ariton took a 2-0 lead, with Sanders scoring on a single by Sparrow in the bottom half of the frame to make it 2-1.

CHHS tied the score in the bottom of the third at 2-2 when Sanders reached on an infield error and later scored.

Ariton scored two more in the top of the fourth to go up 4-2, with CHHS going up for good in the bottom of the fifth.

Cantlow walked, Sanders singled, Lee walked and Sparrow doubled to drive in three runs and put the Trojans up 6-4.

Ariton added one more run in the top of the sixth for what would hold up to be the 6-5 final.

Landon Thrash and Caden Collier had two hits each for Ariton, while Phenix Griffin, Paxton Steed and Landon Tyler had one hit each for the Purple Cats.

Sanders and Sparrow had two hits apiece for the Trojans, while Reeves, Caldwell, Templin and Foley had one hit each.

Lee was the winning pitcher for the Trojans, striking out 10 over six innings. Reeves pitched the top of the seventh, striking out one.

CHHS returns to action on the road at Providence Christian Monday night.